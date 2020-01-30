DIOR SPRING-SUMMER 2020 READY-TO-WEAR CAMPAIGN

Dior presents the ad campaign for the spring-summer 2020 ready-to-wear collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, inspired by the harmony of nature. Through the lens of Brigitte Niedermair, models Selena Forrest and Ruth Bell embody the committed spirit of the Creative Director’s creations. A veritable ode to gardens and the beauty of their diversity, this captivating, summery series of images showcases the codes of the collection, from tie-dye ensembles to reinterpretations of the Bar suit. Evoking treasures preserved in a herbarium, wild flowers are delicately embroidered onto looks, like a passionate manifesto to elegance à la Dior, punctuated with precious accessories with a couture spirit.
DIOR PRESENTS THE SPRING-SUMMER 2020 READY-TO-WEAR CAMPAIGN
BOTTEGA VENETA Women’s Handbag Edit – Pre Spring 2020 / BV Twist
The knot has always been a signature element for the brand, in leather goods but also ready-to-wear, jewelry and other accessories. For the Pre Spring 2020, Bottega Veneta introduces a new, contemporary style, the BV Twist
Simone Rocha Spring Summer 2020 Collection
The collection’s starting point is Ireland and the Irish Wren Boys who traditionally would hunt the Wren on St Stephen’s day. They would go to people’s houses and knock on doors to sing to ask for money. The grand old houses of Ireland now in faded repairs.
VALENTINO HAUTE COUTURE SPRING/SUMMER 2020 COLLECTION
A Couture that comes from the conscious: individual – from the Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli – and collective – from the Ateliers, because the dream of Couture needs…
CHANEL SPRING SUMMER 2020 MAKEUP COLLECTION DESERT DREAM
For the first makeup collection in 2020, Lucia Pica, CHANEL Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer, unveils an unexpected palette of peachy pink, cool brown and tender mauve shades combined with matte or shiny textures inspired by a photographic memory from the desert.