FASHION > ACCESSORIES > DIOR PRESENTS THE SPRING-SUMMER 2020 READY-TO-WEAR CAMPAIGN

DIOR PRESENTS THE SPRING-SUMMER 2020 READY-TO-WEAR CAMPAIGN

Dior presents the ad campaign for the spring-summer 2020 ready-to-wear collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, inspired by the harmony of nature. Through the lens of Brigitte Niedermair…

DIOR SPRING-SUMMER 2020 READY-TO-WEAR CAMPAIGN
DIOR SPRING-SUMMER 2020 READY-TO-WEAR CAMPAIGN
DIOR SPRING-SUMMER 2020 READY-TO-WEAR CAMPAIGN
DIOR SPRING-SUMMER 2020 READY-TO-WEAR CAMPAIGN
DIOR SPRING-SUMMER 2020 READY-TO-WEAR CAMPAIGN
DIOR SPRING-SUMMER 2020 READY-TO-WEAR CAMPAIGN

Dior presents the ad campaign for the spring-summer 2020 ready-to-wear collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, inspired by the harmony of nature. Through the lens of Brigitte Niedermair, models Selena Forrest and Ruth Bell embody the committed spirit of the Creative Director’s creations. A veritable ode to gardens and the beauty of their diversity, this captivating, summery series of images showcases the codes of the collection, from tie-dye ensembles to reinterpretations of the Bar suit. Evoking treasures preserved in a herbarium, wild flowers are delicately embroidered onto looks, like a passionate manifesto to elegance à la Dior, punctuated with precious accessories with a couture spirit.

 

Read ADVERSUS, fashion, models and beauty trends. Click here

SPONSORED LINKS
NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG
Simone Rocha Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Simone Rocha Spring Summer 2020 Collection

The collection’s starting point is Ireland and the Irish Wren Boys who traditionally would hunt the Wren on St Stephen’s day. They would go to people’s houses and knock on doors to sing to ask for money. The grand old houses of Ireland now in faded repairs.

Read more
CHANEL SPRING SUMMER 2020 MAKEUP COLLECTION DESERT DREAM

CHANEL SPRING SUMMER 2020 MAKEUP COLLECTION DESERT DREAM

For the first makeup collection in 2020, Lucia Pica, CHANEL Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer, unveils an unexpected palette of peachy pink, cool brown and tender mauve shades combined with matte or shiny textures inspired by a photographic memory from the desert.

Read more