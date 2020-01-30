DIOR SPRING-SUMMER 2020 READY-TO-WEAR CAMPAIGN

DIOR SPRING-SUMMER 2020 READY-TO-WEAR CAMPAIGN

DIOR SPRING-SUMMER 2020 READY-TO-WEAR CAMPAIGN

Dior presents the ad campaign for the spring-summer 2020 ready-to-wear collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, inspired by the harmony of nature. Through the lens of Brigitte Niedermair, models Selena Forrest and Ruth Bell embody the committed spirit of the Creative Director’s creations. A veritable ode to gardens and the beauty of their diversity, this captivating, summery series of images showcases the codes of the collection, from tie-dye ensembles to reinterpretations of the Bar suit. Evoking treasures preserved in a herbarium, wild flowers are delicately embroidered onto looks, like a passionate manifesto to elegance à la Dior, punctuated with precious accessories with a couture spirit.