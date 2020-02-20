DIOR PRESENTS THE MINI BOOK TOTE

The bag is made in our Italian workshops and – much like the Large Book Tote and the Small Book Tote – is embellished with 3-D embroidery, reflecting the House’s exclusive savoir-faire.
The iconic Dior Book Tote by Maria Grazia Chiuri now comes in a range of new sizes. Containing all the codes of this Dior staple, the new must-have the Mini Book Tote – dressed in camouflage or the iconic Dior Oblique canvas, and adorned with the “Christian Dior” signature – enhances the silhouette with its graphic curves.
The bag is made in our Italian workshops and – much like the Large Book Tote and the Small Book Tote – is embellished with 3-D embroidery, reflecting the House’s exclusive savoir-faire. Rewriting the essential lines of the women’s wardrobe, this timeless creation can also be personalized using the House’s ABCDior service.
Epitomizing the most authentic attitude of the collection, conceived as a charming wardrobe, the urban practicality of denim reaches new heights with the cute butterfly-shaped enriching the bodice of a flared slip dress and the back of a jumpsuits punctuated by sweet ruffles.
Circling back to the pleasures of sartorial protocol. A certain dandyism blends styles and genres based on depth of culture. Harking back to the fundamentals of romanticism and transposing Art Nouveau onto clothing…