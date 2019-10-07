Streamlined and sporting a low décolleté, the Dior Gang recall Dior creations from the 1950s. Available in low-heeled pump or boot versions, the shoes come in a choice of…

DIOR PRESENTS THE “DIOR GANG” SHOES

Streamlined and sporting a low décolleté, the Dior Gang recall Dior creations from the 1950s. Available in low-heeled pump or boot versions, the shoes come in a choice of black-and-white or green-and-black tartan check, inspired by the fall-winter 2019-2020 collection paying tribute to the Teddy Girls, or in black leather for a timeless modern look. Decorated with rhinestone buckles, the Dior Gangs create a light and elegant silhouette. Staying true to British style, on the runway they were paired with thin black socks.