With its mix of architectural lines and metallic charms – a tribute to the lucky tokens Monsieur Dior was never without – the Lady Dior handbag embodies the quintessence of the House’s spirit

DIOR PRESENTS THE CUSTOMIZABLE NEW LADY D-LITE

This season, for the spring-summer 2020 ready-to-wear collection, it comes in a new minimalist version called Lady D-Lite. Its graphic structure features a reinterpretation of the Cannage motif, revisited in 3-D embroideries. Worked tone-on-tone, the “Christian Dior” signature completes its timeless style.

A fully-embroidered matching strap, also embellished with the founding couturier’s name, lets this new object of desire reflect the House’s excellence of savoir-faire more than ever. A special design that may also be personalized at exclusive pop-ups in Malaysia, London, Milan, Paris, Tsum, Kuwait, Dubai and Stoleshnikov.

DIOR PRESENTS THE CUSTOMIZABLE NEW LADY D-LITE

DIOR PRESENTS THE CUSTOMIZABLE NEW LADY D-LITE

DIOR PRESENTS THE CUSTOMIZABLE NEW LADY D-LITE

This new icon was instantly adopted by numerous influencers and celebrities, including Romee Strijd, Liza Koshy and Nina Dobrev. Enhancing each look with its graphic curves, this must-have is produced in Dior ateliers in Italy, reflecting the House’s exclusive savoir-faire. It can be personalized in various dedicated pop-up stores around the world.