DIOR PRESENTS DIORIVIERA – CRUISE 2020

Embodying the promise of an endless summer, the spirit of the Dioriviera capsule designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri – a summer wardrobe revisited – channels inspiration from recent shows. Marking the launch of the Cruise 2020 collection, the designs, with their bright colors telegraphing breezy getaways, sport African-inspired prints mixed with Dior codes. In the mix are the emblematic Dior Book Tote, Diorcamp and Lady Dior bags as well as bathing suits, sarongs splashed with jungle animal prints or revisited tarot card motifs. These iconic pieces rub shoulders with the timeless toile de Jouy, a major House code, as well as a selection of jewelry, mules – adorned with the name “Christian Dior” – and accessories designed by the Artistic Director. An array of sunny novelties celebrating beauty, escape and the art of farniente.