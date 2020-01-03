Dior. An exclusive capsule collection for the Chinese New Year

On the occasion of the Chinese New Year, a new capsule offers exclusive creations and accessories. Icons and emblems of the House – such as the Lady Dior, the Dior Book Tote and the Saddle bag

On the occasion of the Chinese New Year, a new capsule offers exclusive creations and accessories. Icons and emblems of the House – such as the Lady Dior, the Dior Book Tote and the Saddle bag – are adorned with delicate flowers. Red, one of Christian Dior’s favorite shades, which he called “the color of life”, adorns this exceptional, spring-like and elegant motif, as does the women’s ready-to-wear collection for spring-summer 2020 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri. A poetic dialogue between Chinese cultural traditions and Dior savoir-faire.