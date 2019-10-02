Cool ideas for a braided hairstyle with James Pecis

Cool ideas for a braided hairstyle with top hair stylist James Pecis in this interview backstage at the Antonio Marras Summer 2020 Show at the Milan Fashion Week…

Two braids hair style. Antonio Marras SS 2020 Fashion Show. Hair: James Pecis. Photo: Charlotte Mesman

Cool ideas for a braided hairstyle with top hair stylist James Pecis in this interview backstage at the Antonio Marras Summer 2020 Show at the Milan Fashion Week. Watch the video and copy this hair look. Braids are a big hair trend this season!

Today we’re doing a really cool look that has a little bit of a Japanese inspiration but we still have that Italian side too. It is a little bit mix-match but we wanted to do something that was a little bit different this season. Usually, for the Marras Fashion Show, we take the hair up, this time we wanted to do the hair really close to the head. We did these two braids that go down to the shoulders and then we’re using some fabric to tie into it and then we’re doing really blunt ends.

I think this is a nice evolution. It is a nice new look. Then there’s a lot of hats and pieces so it will be really a cool show.

What about the hair trends for summer 2020?

It is interesting because it transits and we see fewer trends because there’s so many different things going on, but we have definitely seen a lot of different types of braids this season, nothing that’s overly complicated but a lot of different types of braids, like single braids, double braids, a lot of different versions of it. I think that’s definitely part of the hair trends.

