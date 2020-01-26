CHANEL SPRING SUMMER 2020 MAKEUP COLLECTION DESERT DREAM

For the first makeup collection in 2020, Lucia Pica, CHANEL Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer, unveils an unexpected palette of peachy pink, cool brown and tender mauve shades combined with matte or shiny textures inspired by a photographic memory from the desert.

For the first makeup collection in 2020, Lucia Pica, CHANEL Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer, unveils an unexpected palette of peachy pink, cool brown and tender mauve shades combined with matte or shiny textures inspired by a photographic memory from the desert.

For Face, a limited-edition illuminating powder ÉCLAT DU DÉSERT Exclusive Creation, gives skin a soft golden glow, joint together a new shade of BAUME ESSENTIEL for a tanned complexion, to relate the luminous reflections of desert dunes.

For Eyes, OMBRE PREMIÈRE LAQUE, a range of new longwear liquid eyeshadow dresses up eyes in a metallic veil for a hypnotic gaze to recall the light of the desert.

For Lips, two lip color textures of ROUGE ALLURE in a vivid orange pink shade and ROUGE ALLURE VELVET EXTRÊME in a rosewood tone brought warmth, intensity and character to the look.

For Nails, two new mauve shades of LE VERNIS offer stabilizing depth and emotion to reflect the serenity of the endless desert plains.

This is a soft and sensual collection. Like the memory of a dream.