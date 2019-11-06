CHANEL presents an ideal and enchanting world to celebrate one of the most beautiful and festive times of the year.

CHANEL N°5 Holiday 2019 Lily Rose Depp Ad Visual

To celebrate this holiday, CHANEL invites you to immerse in an artistic world filled with joy and a touch of fantasy. Directed by Jean-Paul Goude, a new campaign film is dedicated to the holiday season conveys poetry, magic and surprise. Seated on a giant N5 bottle, Lily-Rose Depp playing as a young actress gazes into a large snow globe, discovers her lucky number N°5, along with her favorite fragrance – N°5 L’EAU. The touches of red on Lily-Rose Depp’s accessories representing the longstanding tradition at CHANEL iconic fragrance campaigns, also as a tribute to Gabrielle Chanel.

To embrace the magic of CHANEL, four limited edition exclusive offers featuring the iconic fragrance N°5 and N°5 L’eau.

2019 N5 Holiday Jean Paul Goude Drawing

MINI TWIST-AND-SPRAY as a lipstick-style bottle consisting 7ml fragrance and in two refills dressed in a captivating, holiday-themed sleeve.

THEATRE GIFT SET showcasing a 100ml fragrance at the center stage in a theatrical gift box that reveals a magical world.

GIFT SET of Fragrance and Mini Twist-and-Spray allows you to cherish the fragrance at home or take it wherever you go.

N°5 FRAGMENTS D’OR subtly scent the skin with a touch of shimmering, jewel-like veil of gold.

