Fall Winter 2020/21 ready-to-wear collection has walked down the runway on Tuesday, 2 March 2020 at the Grand Palais. For the first time, CHANEL live-streamed the show via chanel.com and its social media platforms for global audience to enjoy the show simultaneously.

CHANEL FALL WINTER 2020/21 READY-TO-WEAR SHOW BACKSTAGE MAKEUP

Fall Winter 2020/21 ready-to-wear collection has walked down the runway on Tuesday, 2 March 2020 at the Grand Palais. For the first time, CHANEL live-streamed the show via chanel.com and its social media platforms for global audience to enjoy the show simultaneously.

Inspiring by the vibe of 70’s in the collection, CHANEL Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer, Lucia Pica, has created two makeup looks focus on the freshness of the skin with subtly rosy cheekbones and lips.

Applied on the skin are LES BEIGES EAU DE TEINT and PALETTE ESSENTIELLE to create a flawless and natural base.

The first look is supernatural, fresh and glowy, highlighting the cheekbones and eyelids with the BAUME ESSENTIEL Transparent, with boyish groomed and brushed up eyebrows.

Second one, Lucia added a more depth and diffused light taupe colour with STYLO OMBRE ET CONTOUR Contour Clair on the eyes with matte finishing.

On the lips are ROUGE COCO GLOSS Aphrodite, which gives a very slight touch of glamour.

2020-21 Fall-Winter Ready-to-Wear Show – Lucia Pica’s Interview

What were your sources of inspiration for this makeup?

The vibe and the energy of the makeup is a very heightened freshness with a 70’s twist. It’s about girls outdoors having blushed cheeks, glow on the skin. I added a touch of glamour by putting gloss on the lips.

Can you describe the fashion show makeup?

There are two looks:

One is super natural, fresh and glowy. The products I used for the skin are: LES BEIGES

EAU DE TEINT and PALETTE ESSENTIELLE. Then, I used the BAUME ESSENTIEL Transparent high on the cheekbones and on the eyelids. I also applied the mascara LE VOLUME RÉVOLUTION DE CHANEL on the top and bottom lashes. Eyebrows are groomed, brushed up with a boyish feel. I added ROUGE COCO GLOSS (#792 Aphrodite) on the lips.

For the second look, we have the same base. However, on the eyes, I added more depth and diffusion with a light taupe color. This look has a little bit more of the 70’s vibe with ROUGE COCO GLOSS (#792 Aphrodite) on the lips, which gives a very slight touch of glamour.

On the eyes, I applied STYLO OMBRE ET CONTOUR (#12 Contour Clair) on the top of the lash line until the outer corner and finally on the socket line. Then, I really blend it. Finally, I applied it underneath, through the lash line and united the makeup with the top part.

Everything is very blended and diffused. This look doesn’t have the balm on the top of the lid, so it has a matte finish.

It’s all about the freshness of the skin and high-pigmented glossy cheekbones.

Do you have any professional tips and tricks to share with us?

I used the blush of the PALETTE ESSENTIELLE (Beige Médium) very high on the cheeks and blended it down, giving the idea of a natural blush.

Is there a product that you particularly enjoyed using for this makeup look?

I really enjoyed using the BAUME ESSENTIEL (Transparent) because it gives a feeling of dewiness to the look. It brings a really modern and natural feel which is very effective and light reflecting.