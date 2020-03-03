FASHION > FASHION FALL WINTER 2020 2021 > CHANEL FALL-WINTER 2020/21 READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTION

CHANEL FALL-WINTER 2020/21 READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTION

"A very simple, very pure momentum. Romanticism but without any flourishes. Emotions but without any frills," explains Virginie Viard. "Movement, air… For the runway show, no frame. I don't like framing."

“A very simple, very pure momentum. Romanticism but without any flourishes. Emotions but without any frills,” explains Virginie Viard. “Movement, air… For the runway show, no frame. I don’t like framing.” Freedom, energy, desire for the absolute. Gabrielle Chanel – always – whose racehorse was called ‘Romantica’, the film Les Biches by Chabrol for his Parisiennes who are as feminine as they are amazones, and a photo of Karl Lagerfeld wearing a striped suit with riding boots.

For this CHANEL Fall-Winter 2020/21 Ready-to-Wear collection, “almost no dresses, just casaques (jockey silks). Jodhpurs that open over seven-league boots, a nod to those belonging to Karl. For the first time there are press studs on the suits for a more lively gesture,” continues Virginie Viard. Lots of black and white. Just a few touches of pale green and the emblematic pink of the House. A softness. An outline, punctured with imposing jewellery.

“I love CHANEL so much, this collection could only be a new ode.”

