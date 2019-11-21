CHANEL recently released Beyond the Jar – a short films program to celebrates the expertise and innovation of CHANEL Research. As of the first chapter, it dedicates to Vanilla Planifolia…

CHANEL Beyond The Jar and Sublimage Cleansing Collection

CHANEL has been a pioneer in skincare for nearly a century. Within every jar of CHANEL skincare is about art of creation starting in fields, and continues in the laboratory. CHANEL recently released Beyond the Jar – a short films program to celebrates the expertise and innovation of CHANEL Research. As of the first chapter, it dedicates to Vanilla Planifolia – an unique, pure and powerful active ingredients found in Sublimage collection.

SUBLIMAGE CLEANSING COLLECTION

CHANEL unveils the new SUBLIMAGE CLEASING COLLECTION that transcends the art of skin cleansing.

Featuring four ultra-sensorial skincare products enriched with natural active ingredient Vanilla Planifolia water and detoxifying harungana extract.

With its diverse and divine textures, the collection acts as a first essential skincare step.

L’HUILE-EN-GEL DE DÉMAQUILLAGE, a comfortable and lightweight gel-in-oil that gently dissolves all traces of makeup

L’EAU DE DÉMAQUILLAGE,a silky water eliminates impurities, smooths and plumps the skin in a single sweep

LE SAVON DE SOIN, a delicate embossed vanilla flower soap that release rich and creamy cleansing foam

LES GRAINS DE VANILLE,a scrub with natural vanilla seeds and jojoba microbeads in a aqueous gel that deeply lift away stubborn impurities and remove dead cells

Four cleanser options, to combine or not, to personalize your ritual according to your needs and desires. Every day is a new start for the skin.