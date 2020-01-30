This makeup is all about light and shadow, the contour, the sculpting of the face. There is a harmonious finish of colors and textures. For the eyes…

CHANEL 2020 Spring-Summer Haute Couture Show Backstage Makeup – Photo Credit CHANEL 2020

The nave of the Grand Palais has metamorphosed into a cloister garden for CHANEL Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture show in Paris. The setting evoked one of the key places in Gabrielle Chanel’s childhood — the ancient Cistercian Abbey of Aubazine. Referring to the collection of mostly black and white, CHANEL Global Creative Makeup and Color Designer, Lucia Pica, created a soft and light makeup look with contouring in all the right places.

To create a pair of sculpted eyes, gorgeous earth tones of STYLO OMBRE ET CONTOUR from the Spring-Summer 2020 Makeup Collection “Desert Dream,” were mixed with the brightness of STYLO YEUX WATERPROOF in Blanc Graphique applied on the upper and lower lash lines, creating a chiaroscuro effect. Lips were kept natural by outlining them with concealer from the PALETTE ESSENTIELLE and lightly coloring with LE CRAYON LÈVRES in Rose Naturel layering with ROUGE ALLURE INK in Warm Beige.

What were your sources of inspiration for this makeup? What brief did Virginie Viard give you? Virginie Viard’s inspiration for the collection was the cloister garden of the Abbey of Aubazine, where Gabrielle Chanel spent most of her childhood. In the collection there are a lot of black and white. So I wanted the girls to look very natural, but strong and candid at the same time. I wanted this kind of balance of the finish of the look, with color going into one another, texture going into one another…. Mauvy, white, the matte in the

shine. So it’s all about the contour and the light coming from the sculpting of the face, creating a sort of light and depth with this mauvy, brown color and the white eyeliner bringing out the eyes.

Can you describe the fashion show makeup? This makeup is all about light and shadow, the contour, the sculpting of the face. There is a harmonious finish of colors and textures. For the eyes, I used STYLO OMBRE ET CONTOUR Contour Mauve* in the socket line and underneath, I blended it a lot creating this kind of diffusion around the eyes. Then with the STYLO OMBRE ET CONTOUR Contour Brun* I added a little more depth into the mauve. Then I added a soft touch of white eyeliner on the top and underneath, so the eyes pop out like a chiaroscuro effect. Then I put mascara on the lashes and brown through the lash line on the top. For the lips, I used the concealer of the PALETTE ESSENTIELLE around the edges of the mouth. Then I applied LE CRAYON LÈVRES Rose Naturel in the middle and ROUGE ALLURE INK Warm Beige.

Do you have any professional tips and tricks to share with us? The tip is to intensify the depth of the socket line and underneath, and then to bring out the eyes making them bigger by using a white eyeliner underneath the lash line and on the top on the lid close to the lashes.

Is there a product that you particularly enjoyed using for this makeup look? STYLO OMBRE ET CONTOUR, easy-to-use, easy-to-blend delivering a strong makeup effect! *Spring-Summer 2020 Collection DESERT DREAM