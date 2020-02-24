Celine Summer 2020 Collection: The 70’s are back!
Bottega Veneta Fall Winter 2020 2021 Show
Intrecciato continues to emerge, disrupted by modernity. The tension between tradition and innovation. Delicate heirlooms glint behind amplified fringe and perverse layers. A sense of lost and found.
DIOR PRESENTS THE MINI BOOK TOTE
The bag is made in our Italian workshops and – much like the Large Book Tote and the Small Book Tote – is embellished with 3-D embroidery, reflecting the House’s exclusive savoir-faire.
BOTTEGA VENETA WOMEN’S AND MEN’S SPRING 2020
This collection plays with proportion, soft structure cutting through tension and technique with a clean new ease. The balance of colour is calm, bold, rich and…
The energy of immediacy pervades the REDValentino Spring/Summer 2020 collection
Epitomizing the most authentic attitude of the collection, conceived as a charming wardrobe, the urban practicality of denim reaches new heights with the cute butterfly-shaped enriching the bodice of a flared slip dress and the back of a jumpsuits punctuated by sweet ruffles.