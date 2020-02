We are still in the ’70s, at least according to Hedi Slimane, who designed another collection (Fall Winter 2020 2021) for Celine where all the most characteristic items from the amazing ’70s are again in the spotlight.

We are still in the ’70s, at least according to Hedi Slimane, who designed another collection (Fall Winter 2020 2021) for Celine where all the most characteristic items from the amazing ’70s are again in the spotlight.

A lot of jeans, big hats, sunglasses, hair styles, everything bring us back to that glorious and (they say) free decade. Watch the photos on this page, enjoy a preview of the Celine Fall Winter 2020 2021 Collection.