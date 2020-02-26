BURBERRY – The Canvas Story

Introducing the Pocket Bag – a new signature bag shape for the British fashion house. As seen on the Spring Summer 20 runway, the contemporary Pocket Bag is inspired by the Burberry…

Introducing the Pocket Bag – a new signature bag shape for the British fashion house. As seen on the Spring Summer 20 runway, the contemporary Pocket Bag is inspired by the Burberry archive and stamped with logo graphic. Made with premium canvas and topstitched leather, the tote features a front pocket and can be carried by the reinforced top handles or detachable shoulder strap.

Explore the Burberry canvas bags for a Spring wardrobe update. The equestrian-inspired Peggy bucket bag framed with contrast-coloured leather edges, and features a logo graphic and detachable zip pouch for smaller essentials. The saddle-inspired Anne crossbody bag is secured with a leather tab and Thomas Burberry Monogram hardware closure.