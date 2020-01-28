BOTTEGA VENETA Women’s Handbag Edit – Pre Spring 2020 / BV Twist

BOTTEGA VENETA Women’s Handbag Edit – Pre Spring 2020 / BV Twist

Bottega Veneta – BV Twist in nappa HKD 17,450 (light orange)

The knot has always been a signature element for the brand, in leather goods but also ready-to-wear, jewelry and other accessories. For the Pre Spring 2020, Bottega Veneta introduces a new, contemporary style, the BV Twist – a triangleshaped clutch, to be worn on the wrist and featuring a big knot on its handle. The BV Twist is created with geometric panels and a closure at the bottom, and is available in different colors and materials, including the new Cloudy Suede intrecciato, and the Craquele, with its unique crack effect. The bag’s distinctive relaxed and loose construction makes the BV Twist perfect to be worn in the evening, but also during the day with a more informal look.