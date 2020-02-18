This collection plays with proportion, soft structure cutting through tension and technique with a clean new ease. The balance of colour is calm, bold, rich and…

BOTTEGA VENETA WOMEN’S AND MEN’S SPRING 2020

“Spring 2020 evolves the codes we are building at Bottega Veneta. Our focus is on process and clarity; immediate and direct.” Daniel Lee, Creative Director.

This collection plays with proportion, soft structure cutting through tension and technique with a clean new ease. The balance of colour is calm, bold, rich and defined in black, chocolate brown, gold, tapioca, orange and tones of blue. Jewellery disrupts the silhouette, weaving through tactile surfaces. Classicism contrasts modernism with refined techniques: knot, weave and knit. Materials feature in their purest form:

Wood, gold, lacquer, stone, leather, cotton and the body.

Accessories resonate with the attitude of beauty and comfort.

Uncompromising and unstructured, contrasts are essential.

Collage, texture and nuance; each a continuous extension of each other.

Bottega Veneta embodies warmth, desire, joy and celebration.

An elevated reality to live in.

“Bottega Veneta is about the individual, it’s for you.” Daniel Lee, Creative Director.