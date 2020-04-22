Bottega Veneta: the new unisex Arco Slouch

Three sizes, from Medium to Maxi bear a sleek, shiny Paper Calf exterior and supple suede interior with fettucce, created by folding external over internal leather. The Parameter is finished by hand with…

BOTTEGA VENETA – THE ARCO SLOUCH

This season, The Arco family sees the introduction of the new unisex Arco Slouch. Evolved in soft, fluid leather that bends and folds with every movement, modernity meets versatility for a laid-back companion to carry with confidence.

Three sizes, from Medium to Maxi bear a sleek, shiny Paper Calf exterior and supple suede interior with fettucce, created by folding external over internal leather. The Parameter is finished by hand with a silhouette enhancing seam, while the updated elongated handles transform the previously solid shoulder bag as an effortless summer staple.