The BV Lido is presented in the colors of the season – from lively tones of blue, Indigo purple and bright red, the more neutral shades of white and Cipria nude pink.

Bottega Veneta Shoes: THE BV LIDO

The BV Lido is created with hand woven Nappa leather. Available in flat and heeled versions, its exaggerated proportions almost convey a three dimensional effect to the upper part of the shoes, giving it a cartoonish appearance.

