Bottega Veneta Shoes: BV Curve for Spring 2020

Taking its name from the sole silhouette, the BV Curve is presented in three iterations. The first, bearing an intricate upper twist that curls outward, yet sits flat on the foot inside.

The second, echoing a classic mule. The third, featuring the House’s emblematic “V” as a metal insert underlining the arch, balancing subtle elegance with raw sensuality. Crafted in soft leather, each pair is woven entirely by hand using cotton fiber padded string.

Meanwhile, the notion of “clothes to wear everyday” is continued with gommini detailing and fussbetts padded with recycled cashmere insoles, providing supreme comfort for the BV Curve’s seasonal debut