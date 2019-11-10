Like many of Lee’s bags this season, the Marie features hardware that is unique to the style, and inspired by decorative brass elements found in Milanese palazzi of centuries past.

Bottega Veneta Fall 2019: The Marie

The Marie is an elegantly modern shoulder bag with a precise squared silhouette. Like many of Lee’s bags this season, the Marie features hardware that is unique to the style, and inspired by decorative brass elements found in Milanese palazzi of centuries past.

On the shoulder strap are two engraved gilded casings, which snap open and allow the length of the strap to be adjusted. The Marie’s closure, set on a leather band that encircles the bag, features the same ridged engraving, the result of a technique, called guilloche, often used in luxury watchmaking. The clasp itself opens with push-buttons on either side, an element that is also borrowed from the world of haute horlogerie. Composed of 19 pieces, each clasp is hand-assembled by skilled artisans over the span of two days. Available in Cachemire Calf suede or soft nappa, the Marie has a bonded nappa interior for a clean and refined finish.

Taking inspiration from luxury car interiors of the 1970s, Bottega Veneta introduced the new season’s padded accessories in Fall 2019. The pieces are made with a specialized high-frequency heat-sealing technique that brings a new dimension to methods of constructing and shaping leather.

The exaggerated matelassé effect of Padded Marie offsets its sophisticated silhouettes with an almost cartoonish quality. The quilting on the Marie shoulder bag, made in Paper Calf, has an echo of the house’s iconic intrecciato weave that is at once classic and contemporary.