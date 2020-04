Envelope Clutch is another new size evolved from the iconic Pouch this Spring, with refreshing geometrical aesthetics. The angular clutch body is folded into trapezoidal, featuring…

Bottega Veneta Envelope Clutch for Spring 2020

Envelope Clutch is another new size evolved from the iconic Pouch this Spring, with refreshing geometrical aesthetics. The angular clutch body is folded into trapezoidal, featuring the triangular flap which is a signature element for the brand. Handle strap is added in tubular leather with a knot, to be worn gracefully on wrist.

Presented in soft lambskin, this new clutch is available in essential colors and an embossed print in zebra.

Bottega Veneta – Envelope Clutch HKD16,300 (orange)

Bottega Veneta – Envelope Clutch HKD16,300 (nero)

Bottega Veneta – Envelope Clutch HKD16,300 (ice)

Bottega Veneta – Envelope Clutch HKD16,300 (bianco)