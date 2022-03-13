The new Valentino collection for winter 2022 2023 can be summed up in one word: pink. Pink. The entire collection, the entire show location, even…

The new Valentino collection for winter 2022 2023 can be summed up in one word: pink. Pink. The entire collection, the entire show location, even the eye shadow of the models… everything was pink. With this total pink collection Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli puts a new pink color on the map: Pink PP, where PP are most likely the initials of the designer’s name. Pink PP is also the name of the new winter collection.

Pink from head to toe. In other words: a monochrome collection for Valentino, in which the flow of the pink outfits on the catwalk was only shortly interrupted by some black. As the show goes on, Pierpaolo Piccioli’s intentions become clear: with this monochrome pink collection he does not only want to create energetic vibes but the absence of contrasting colors also allows to focus totally on the volumes, shapes, lines and details.

The total pink looks in the total pink environment also shifted the focus to the faces of the models, to the make-up and the hair. And it is just about the hair that we want to talk a little more.

The hair look at the Valentino winter 2022 2023 fashion show is cool (and wet!) – Photo: Valentino

The haircuts on Valentino’s runway give a good idea of ​​the hair lengths for 2022: a healthy mix of short, medium and long hair. Short haircuts are going strong, medium hair length (think bob and lob hair cuts) is still the big winner, and long hair is a classic that will never be out of fashion.

The hairstyling at Valentino is boyish and cool, with a slight wet look and a lot of gloss and shine. Wet looks and shine are key words for the hair styling trends for 2022. It is all about dewy hair and glossy finishes. The glossier the better!

If you want to create a glossy wet look yourself, use a gel that leaves your hair soft. You should be able to move it around as you want. Always finish your hair styling with a shine spray.

Take a look at the backstage pictures and get inspired!

