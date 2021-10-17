CHANEL Holiday 2021 Collection in celebration of N°5

CHANEL Holiday Makeup 2021 Collection

HOLIDAY 2021 COLLECTION N°5

In Holiday 2021, CHANEL has designed a collection of exclusive, limited-edition creations to celebrate N°5 turned legend and its 100 years of celebrity.

A complex fragrance blend, a streamlined bottle, a number for a name. When Gabrielle Chanel invented N°5 in 1921, she created a fragrance unlike any other, instantly ushering the fragrances of the era out of fashion. With N°5, Mademoiselle broke free of convention and revolutionized the world of perfumery.

An olfactory masterpiece that paved the way for modern perfumery, N°5 is the manifestation of a resounding success, as well as a fabulous story of self-fulfillment. In 2021, to celebrate this fragrance turned legend and its 100 years of celebrity, the House of CHANEL has designed a collection of exclusive, limited-edition creations.

N°5 LIMITED EDITIONS

For the first time ever, the N°5 bottle incorporates recycled glass, in partnership with POCHET du COURVAL using an innovative recycling technology with a redesigned box made with biodegradable paper pulp.

The lucky number “5” is inscribed in gold and silver on the label of this exclusive reinterpretation.

For the first time ever, the bottle incorporates recycled glass, in partnership with POCHET du COURVAL using an innovative recycling technology with a redesigned box made with biodegradable paper pulp.

N°5 THE CALENDAR

Shaped like an enormous bottle of N°5, the first CHANEL advent calendar includes 27 boxes numbered from 5 to 31. Each of these contains some of the CHANEL’s the most iconic products as well as many surprises dedicated to N°5 and holiday occasion.

(Available in store from 1 November onwards)

Shaped like an enormous bottle of N°5, this holiday calendar was designed as a work of art and is available in limited quantities. Far from conventional, the calendar includes 27 boxes numbered from 5 to 31. 5 for the perfume, 31 for the mythical address.

It contains some of the CHANEL House’s most iconic products. Among its many surprises are a limited-edition ROUGE ALLURE lipstick inspired by N°5, LE VERNIS in a new shade of red, and a bottle of N°5 Eau de Parfum, as well as a bracelet bearing the number 5, a one-of-a-kind snow globe, and a host of other accessories dedicated to the fragrance and designed just for the occasion.

N°5 GRAND EXTRAIT BACCARAT 2021ML

The largest bottle of N°5 produced by the House to date, a monumental Baccarat bottle contains 2021ml of N°5 Parfum is housed in a white dipped lambskin coffret design echoes the original packaging.

A total of 55 hand-numbered pieces are made globally with 2 dedicated pieces will be available for purchase in Hong Kong.

The largest bottle of N°5 produced by the House to date, only 55 of these hand-numbered pieces are available. Born from the intersection of CHANEL's creativity and Baccarat's craftsmanship, this monumental bottle contains 2021ml of fragrance. This number was due to chance: 2021, to mark the year that N°5 celebrates 100 years of celebrity, but also because the sum of its four digits equals 5. N°5 is presented in its most precious form: the Parfum.

to the original design, it is adorned with a white label and crowned with a faceted cabochon. Each exquisite, custom, hand-engraved piece is housed in a white dipped lambskin coffret whose design echoes the original packaging. This exceptional bottle is paired with a Baccarat crystal wand for precise application to the pulse points: behind the earlobe, on the neckline, and on the inside of the wrist.

N°5 HOLIDAY MAKEUP COLLECTION 2021

Inspired by the style codes of N°5 for this Holiday makeup collection, the golden hues of N°5 fragrance have been transformed into makeup for the eyes and face, while lips and nails are draped in red, the colour of life.

The iconic makeup Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow palette and Rouge Allure are featured in exclusive packaging with N°5 motifs.

CHANEL's Makeup Creation Studio was inspired by the style codes of N°5 for its HOLIDAY 2021 collection, which celebrates the golden amber color of the fragrance and combines it with shades of black, white, and red, the color of life.

These new exclusive creations are available in store starting from 16th October, 2021 while stocks last.