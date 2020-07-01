Les Beiges Summer of Glow. Summer by CHANEL

LES BEIGES SUMMER OF GLOW shakes up summer with a powerful breeze of freedom. Luminous, it is an infusion of beloved summer light. Delectable warmth on the skin

It’s the promise of an airy and dazzling summer. The delicious caress of sunlight on skin beaded with seawater. A feeling of freedom, instilled by a sailboat gliding along the coast against the Mediterranean. Inspired by the relaxed lifestyle of the French Riviera, LES BEIGES sets sail this season with an exclusive collection: SUMMER OF GLOW.

LES BEIGES SUMMER OF GLOW shakes up summer with a powerful breeze of freedom. Luminous, it is an infusion of beloved summer light. Delectable warmth on the skin. Lightweight, inspired by the aura and free spirit of Mademoiselle Chanel, this new collection has only one goal in mind: a sun-kissed healthy glow that seems revived by the great outdoors. Lips and eyes are illuminated by warm shades with coral shimmers and energy that shines down to the fingernails in summery colors.

LES BEIGES

HEALTHY GLOW GEL TOUCH FOUNDATION

EXCLUSIVE CREATION – LIMITED EDITION

Imagine the warmth of summer, bare skin glowing under a halo of light and a fresh mist caressing the face. This season, the CHANEL healthy glow is irresistible, steeped in summer. A feat of lightness, the water-infused gel-like emulsion acts like a shot of hydration to give skin an immediate glow. LES BEIGES HEALTHY GLOW GEL TOUCH FOUNDATION provides an instant twofold effect of freshness and radiance to enjoy as often as you like, with no risk of weighing down the complexion. Its ultra-fine texture is easy to apply on bare skin or for touch-ups over makeup.

A cushion of freshness

Water is an element vital to the skin’s suppleness and radiance, especially in summer when temperatures rise. To protect the epidermis from the risk of dehydration, LES BEIGES HEALTHY GLOW GEL TOUCH FOUNDATION contains 56% water. This high concentration delivers an immediate sensation of freshness and helps create a hydric mesh on the skin surface. The hydrating power of this aqua-gel is heightened by the presence of a hyaluronic acid derivative that naturally retains water inside skin tissues. After the very first application, skin seems plumped.

Ultra-protecti on for the skin

Because a radiant complexion is also the result of protected skin, LES BEIGES HEALTHY GLOW GEL TOUCH FOUNDATION is enriched with kalanchoe extract and SPF 25. This duo of ingredients shields against damage caused by the sun, free radicals and daily oxidative stress, while letting the skin breathe freely.

A breeze of summery freshness

A radiant complexion, a refined skin texture and a plumped effect…. All the qualities of naturally beautiful skin. This is why LES BEIGES HEALTHY GLOW GEL TOUCH FOUNDATION cushion also contains carefully selected pigments and soft focus powders. They even out the complexion with a sheer finish and offer a bright effect that reveals the satiny radiance of perfectly hydrated skin. Result: the complexion instantly appears fresher, as if swept with a pure oxygenating breeze.

Tailored beauty on the go

With its flexible mesh, stretched over the surface of the case, LES BEIGES HEALTHY GLOW GEL TOUCH FOUNDATION cushion releases just the right amount of foundation, which is then patted onto the face. It’s foolproof. A simple and lightweight result with each application… In a word: perfect. Regardless of the time of day or place, whether in the metro, the street or at the office, before a party or a meeting, the skin instantly recovers its irresistible glow.

An exclusive creation

This new LES BEIGES SUMMER OF GLOW collection comes in a case that tells its story: that of adventures by the sea, with hair dancing in the wind and skin in the open air. In its three most iconic shades, LES BEIGES HEALTHY GLOW GEL TOUCH FOUNDATION stands out in an exclusive case decorated with a double C logo in “rolled sailor’s rope” on its surface.

Available in 3 shades:

B10

B12

B20

LES BEIGES

SHEER HEALTHY GLOW

HIGHLIGHTING FLUID

A delicately iridescent complexion enhancer, LES BEIGES HEALTHY GLOW HIGHLIGHTING FLUID lights up face and body with a ray of sunshine. Instantly, its formula embellishes the complexion with a subtle luminous veil for an immediate healthy glow highlighting effect. Skin radiates with vibrant freshness and sunny luminosity.

An immediate glow

What could be more delicious than the sensation of bare skin? Like the entire LES BEIGES line, HEALTHY GLOW HIGHLIGHTING FLUID feels imperceptible. Featherweight, it instantly blends into the skin to reveal its natural radiance. Ultra-fine and silky, its texture ensures optimal light reflection for a pure and transparent glow. For an instant retouching effect, this embellishing filter enriched with pearly particles enhances skin texture on application.

A delicate watery sensation

Radiant skin is also, and above all, pampered skin. This is why this embellishing highlighter contains 69% water and a marine-origin emollient. Skin stays comfortable all day long.* The complexion seems lit up from within. In parallel, kalanchoe extract protects skin’s natural beauty.

Impeccable, radiant makeup

LES BEIGES HEALTHY GLOW HIGHLIGHTING FLUID invites you to play with makeup intensity. Its glass bottle delivers just the right dose of product with no risk of excess. Ultra-sensorial, it is applied with fingertips, dabbed on to structure the face (the top of the cheekbones, on the cheeks, the bridge of the nose and the Cupid’s bow), or as a makeup base for a natural glow. It can also be used on the décolleté and body to intensify the skin’s radiance.

Available in one shade:

Pearly Glow: pearly ivory

*Hydration lasts 8 hours. Clinical evaluation of 20 Asian women.

LES BEIGES

HEALTHY GLOW

NATURAL EYESHADOW PALETTE

A sunny healthy glow is ensured by a radiant complexion, but also fresh eyes. This is why the LES BEIGES SUMMER OF GLOW collection includes a new HEALTHY GLOW NATURAL EYESHADOW PALETTE harmony. A palette of five colors, as warm as the landscapes of the Mediterranean coast, and easy to wear and combine. With shimmering tones, each eyeshadow recalls a relaxed and radiant summer: a soft cream beige, a soft and satiny peach beige, a coral with golden and pink sparkles, a peach coral, a taupe brown… A color chart of eyeshadows inspired by gleams of sunlight and luminous sunbeams.

Infinite softness

Whether darker or lighter, satin or matte, all five eyeshadows of the palette have a creamy, melt-away texture. Comfortable and longwear, they blend seamlessly together, gliding so easily over the skin that they can be applied with fingertips or a brush. The five colors stay true, luminous and even all day long. They mix effortlessly for endless possibilities.

Freedom of use

Multipurpose, the LES BEIGES HEALTHY GLOW NATURAL EYESHADOW PALETTE can be used as a base or eyeshadow. The eyeshadows can be used on their own or combined. It’s foolproof. The palest shade catches the light at the corner of the eyes and beneath the brows. As for the darkest shade, it can be applied as liner along the base of lower lashes or on the brows to densify them.

Available in one shade:

Warm: a delicate cream beige,

a soft and satiny peach beige,

a coral with golden and pink sparkles,

a peach coral and a taupe brown.

LES BEIGES

HEALTHY GLOW LIP BALM

The sea, the sun, the freedom of the great outdoors, nature, the Mediterranean… All of these elements, dear to Gabrielle Chanel, bring a smile to one’s face. This year, with LES BEIGES HEALTHY GLOW LIP BALM, lips dress up in a sheer and luminous coral.

A gentle formula

With its creamy, melt-away texture, enriched with moringa butter and a Vitamin E derivative, LES BEIGES HEALTHY GLOW LIP BALM nourishes, protects and envelops lips in delightful comfort. Composed of emollient oils, its extreme hydrating power perfectly cares for the lips and further protects them against dryness. After the first application, lips are smooth, soft and delicately tinted with a fresh and luminous finish.

Available in one shade:

Warm: a luminous coral

Les Beiges

Le VernIs

A Touch of summer

Their colors bring to mind a sun-drenched apricot or a sugary raspberry. The two new vibrant shades of the season are little treats to help you shine down to your fingertips. In this LES BEIGES collection, LE VERNIS de CHANEL offers brilliant color that lasts for days on end. Ultra-resilient, thin and shiny, the coat of color ensures a very long-lasting and even result.

Available in 2 shades:

#745 Cruise: vibrant coral

#749 Sailor: pink coral