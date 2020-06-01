Hair trends SS 2020. Wet looks with a dry texture! Fashion Show: N21 SS 2020. Hair: Holli Smith for Toni&Guy. Foto: Charlotte Mesman

Backstage at the SS 2020 N21 Fashion Show in Milan we interviewed hair stylist Holli Smith. Together with the Toni&Guy Italia Team she created the fabulous hair look you see in the pictures below. The hair has a kind of dryish texture but it could as well have been a wet look! Watch the video interview with Holli Smith.

This is what Holli Smith told us:

We’re basically putting the hair back with product and putting a headband on, breaking it up and making kind of a dryish textural kind of look for boys, girls, for all kind of hair. Some people have long hair, some people have short hair, some curly hair, some straight hair.

We are using the Label.m Thickening Tonic to get the desired texture and once we sprayed that in we are putting most of that around the edge, around the frame of the face, just to get to the control, and get it off the face. In the back we are using water and just a little bit of the Tonic, brushing it through. Once you brush it through, we don’t want it to look like there’s brush marks in it, so we run our fingers through it and break it up.

Then we brush through the ends, wave them, and then drop them so it all looks just kind of dry. In a way it looks like you’re kind of just out of the shower, but a dry version of it.

Then we take the headband. Each headband has been allocated for which girl gets what color, what boy gets what color. We are using black, brown and tan. We’re putting it really tight on the head, behind the ear, and then just texturally leaving out some bits. We’re going to use the hairspray just to finish it. That’s the look.

