CHANEL ROUGE COCO FLASH expands its color palette with 12 new intense and vibrant shades

With 27 existing shades and 3 top coat, the ROUGE COCO FLASH collection turns into a total of 42 shades to pair with a selection of the most beloved nail polishes for a complete look this Summer

CHANEL ROUGE COCO FLASH
CHANEL ROUGE COCO FLASH

CHANEL ROUGE COCO FLASH now expands its color palette with 12 new intense and vibrant shades to dress your lips in a lightweight, silky and enveloping coat of color.

It is also a perfect partner to adorn lips in a vibrant flash of color and shine to brighten up your smile instantly with absolute comfort.

The hydraboost complex, composed of nourishing oils (jojoba, mimosa, sunflower) infused within the lipstick, ensures hydration immediately and for up to 8 hours after application.

Designed with an innovative transparent cap with signature CHANEL logo, you can choose your favorite shade with one glance!

CHANEL ROUGE COCO FLASH

With 27 existing shades and 3 top coat, the ROUGE COCO FLASH collection turns into a total of 42 shades to pair with a selection of the most beloved nail polishes for a complete look this Summer!

Recommendations:

Favorite best-selling shades: #68 Ultime, #82 Live, #91 Bohème, #92 Amour and #106 Dominant

New exciting shades: #118 Freeze, #124 Vibrant, #126 Swing, #146 Dazzle, #148 Lively and #152 Shake

 

