It is with a daring and narrowly focused color vocabulary that the CHANEL Makeup Creation Studio introduces the FALL-WINTER 2021 COLLECTION.

CHANEL Fall Winter Makeup Collection (limited-edition)

TONE ON TONE

The products in this new tone on tone-inspired collection find perfect synergy and form harmonies of color. They are composed around four shades — a warm gray, an assortment of khakis, a terracotta inspired by natural tones, and a reddish brown — designed to be worn from the eyes all the way to the fingertips.

Each color harmony is as unique as it is timeless, but all four share one purpose: to enhance your eyes. To make them the center of attention. The FALL-WINTER 2021 COLLECTION illuminates them with metallic shimmer and creates contrast and sophistication with matte finishes for the rest of the face.

THE HARMONIES

Each of the four color schemes comprises three products. Dress up the eyes using the STYLO OMBRE ET CONTOUR and OMBRE PREMIÈRE LAQUE duo. For enhanced coordination and intensity, match your nails to your eye makeup look with LE VERNIS.

Rounding out the color harmonies are the complementary products, developed by the CHANEL Makeup Creation Studio to suit every skin tone. Two new shades of ROUGE ALLURE VELVET represent the collection perfectly: Low Key, a peachy dusty rose, and Mode, an assertive brick red. As the finishing touch, JOUES CONTRASTE in the shade Ombre gives the face structure and a healthy-looking glow.

THE CONTOUR AND LIGHT TECHNIQUE

With tone-on-tone color harmonies and the CONTOUR AND LIGHT technique, developed

exclusively for CHANEL by the Makeup Creation Studio, self-expression is simple.

Beautify the eyes in just two steps. First, using the STYLO OMBRE ET CONTOUR, trace along

the eyelid crease and the upper and lower lash line to define the eyes. Then, apply the matching tone-on-tone shade of OMBRE PREMIÈRE LAQUE to the upper eyelid for a touch of radiance. With the CONTOUR AND LIGHT technique, there are just two steps to effortless makeup that any woman can recreate.