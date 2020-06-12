CHANEL Cruise 2020/21 Collection – Makeup Look by Lucia Pica

« Balade en Méditerranée »
Debuted on Monday, 8th June, the Cruise 2020/21 Collection exuded a free, laid-back allure inspired by the legendary actresses of the 1960s when on holiday in the Italian and French Riviera.
Playing off of this, @LuciaPicaOfficial created a makeup look using natural shades and sheer finishes. “The makeup for Cruise was all about freshness and glow of the girls having been out in the Mediterranean on an early summer day. It was all about bringing out the light through the texture of the skin by using a mixture of very transparent foundation, balm, creamy cheeks and subtle shadows.
A very natural enhanced version of the model’s own beauty” – Lucia Pica, CHANEL Global Creative Makeup and Colour Director
Get the Look:
LES BEIGES Water-Fresh Tint
PALETTE ESSENTIELLE
ÉCLAT LUMIÈRE
POUDRE UNIVERSELLE LIBRE
LES BEIGES Healthy Glow Sheer Powder
BAUME ESSENTIEL Transparent
STYLO SOURCILS WATERPROOF
LE GEL SOURCILS
LES 4 OMBRES N°308 Clair-Obscur
STYLO OMBRE ET CONTOUR N°12 Contour Clair
LE VOLUME REVOLUTION DE CHANEL N°10 Noir
LE CRAYON A LEVRES N°156 Beige Naturel
LES BEIGES Healthy Glow Lip Balm Warm