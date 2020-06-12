CHANEL Cruise 2020/21 Collection – Makeup Look by Lucia Pica

The makeup for Cruise was all about freshness and glow of the girls having been out in the Mediterranean on an early summer day. It was all about bringing out the light through the texture of the skin by using a mixture of…

« Balade en Méditerranée »

CHANEL CRUISE 2020/21 COLLECTION MAKEUP LOOK

Debuted on Monday, 8th June, the Cruise 2020/21 Collection exuded a free, laid-back allure inspired by the legendary actresses of the 1960s when on holiday in the Italian and French Riviera.

Playing off of this, @LuciaPicaOfficial created a makeup look using natural shades and sheer finishes. “The makeup for Cruise was all about freshness and glow of the girls having been out in the Mediterranean on an early summer day. It was all about bringing out the light through the texture of the skin by using a mixture of very transparent foundation, balm, creamy cheeks and subtle shadows.

A very natural enhanced version of the model’s own beauty” – Lucia Pica, CHANEL Global Creative Makeup and Colour Director

Get the Look:

LES BEIGES Water-Fresh Tint

PALETTE ESSENTIELLE

ÉCLAT LUMIÈRE

POUDRE UNIVERSELLE LIBRE

LES BEIGES Healthy Glow Sheer Powder

BAUME ESSENTIEL Transparent

STYLO SOURCILS WATERPROOF

LE GEL SOURCILS

LES 4 OMBRES N°308 Clair-Obscur

STYLO OMBRE ET CONTOUR N°12 Contour Clair

LE VOLUME REVOLUTION DE CHANEL N°10 Noir

LE CRAYON A LEVRES N°156 Beige Naturel

LES BEIGES Healthy Glow Lip Balm Warm