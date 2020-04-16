Alexander McQueen The Story Shoulder Bag Spring Summer 2020

Following the launch of The Story bag in the Spring Summer 2020 pre-collection, the women’s Spring Summer 2020 season sees the continuation of this line with the introduction of The Story Shoulder Bag.

This sleek shoulder bag takes its inspiration from its predecessor, The Story, featuring a slightly larger version of the house’s modern metal handle and a new weaved chain.

With a rectangular shape and bespoke chain, The Story Shoulder Bag continues to be popular among celebrities and fashion lovers.