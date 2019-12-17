A celebration of each and every hairstyle with Anthony Turner for MSGM Fall Winter 2019 2020

Hair: Anthony Turner for the MSGM FW 2019 2020 Fashion Show. Foto: Mauro Pilotto

A celebration of each and very hairstyle with Anthony Turner for MSGM Fall Winter 2019 2020. In cooperation with ADVERSUS

Watch the video interview and the pictures below.

This is what Anthony Turner told us:

The look that we’re creating today is very much a celebration of each and every girl. We’re embracing their own look. They are on style and whatever their hair wants to do we’re not fighting against it, we’re embracing it, but kind of making them better versions of that. Some of the girls are having ponytails if the length is very long on the hair. We’re tying the hair back in a very easy very loose ponytail, but the fun part is that we’re tying a bow made out of MSGM headscarves into the ponytail, just as a little added extra something, just to kind of give us a few pops of fun here and now in the hair.

