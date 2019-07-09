Zuhair Murad FW19 Haute Couture Show

This Winter 2020, the Zuhair Murad woman slips into a rich, diverse sense of bohemia, inspired both by the Seventies and her own globe-trotting throughout North Africa.

A midi-length dress, a flared skirt or a blazer come in warm tones, Paisley motifs or prints from Moroccan carpets, a know-how perpetuated by local women.

Dresses in silk muslin, layers of duchess satin or silk taffeta are belted with the country’s traditional jewelry. Coats and elongated jackets wink at djellabas as seen worn by men in the souks of Marrakech, and delicately reworked. Looks are elevated by neo-turbans.

In the middle of these ethnic references drawn from ancient cities, the collection introduces ieces in equal part fluid and dream-like. A bustier dress bears a crossover neckline, another model is cut into a boat neck, and overalls are figure-hugging, scintillating tone-on-tone, evoking tattoos in a trompe l’oeil fashion. This collection sits at the crossover between epochs and traditions. Collars are cut high, lurex jacquard is pleated, Lavallière bows are overembroided with pearls, and medieval sleeves are embellished with feathers.

The intense colors evoke natural tints, such as henna orange, saffron-like amber, brick red, pomegranate or amaranth pink, sunset-like gold, and mint green.

The Zuhair Murad woman is rooted in her culture but appreciates the rich beauty of nature; she belongs to her time but is respectful of ancient artisanal knowledge – all making her ever so modern.