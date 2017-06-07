VERSACE WOMEN’S FW 2017

Diversity, strength, individuality – the empowerment of the female mind and body. Versace for all women, mixing romantic with active, florals with plaid, feminine with masculine. Colours are vivid, transparencies are flirtatious, attitude is fearless. The new female power suit has a strong rounded shoulder and contouring double-breasted cut. It is worn over a white shirt with words of positivity, and the provocation of a sheer tulle skirt.

Ergonomic lines cut movement into a long-sleeve dress, with degrade colour shifting across the body, and tulle slashes revealing the skin beneath. Fitted sheepskin jackets in bold colour are defined by their inside-out construction lines, with exaggerated shaggy collars to maximize the effect.