Feminine. Exquisite. Luxurious. Straight from the Versace women’s Spring/Summer 2017 catwalk, Palazzo Empire perfectly matches the style and design of the accessories’ collection. The bold 3D Medusa Head, which seems to float above the center of the dial, is positioned between two watch glasses, embellishing and enhancing the sunray guilloché dial. The top ring is adorned by an enamelled Greek key design in colors that match the fine, supple calfskin strap.