Versace introduces the Limited Edition Versace Tribute collection T-shirts. Taking inspiration from the prints made iconic by the creative genius of Gianni Versace, this exclusive collection of T-shirts reproduces – for the first time in decades – five prints as recently seen on the catwalk of the Versace Women Spring Summer 2018 fashion show, thus giving them immediately the status of a collector’s item.

Each T-shirt features an internal label with the name of the original print as well as an external one that identifies them as part of the “Versace Tribute Collection”:

– VOGUE – SS 1991: a bold composition featuring the infamous Vogue logo in a playful design and representing at the same time the influence of media in visual culture and the presence of art in fashion;

– POP ART – SS 1991: with its playful colours, the Pop Art print brings back a timeless aesthetic incorporating pop culture and fashion;

– TRèSOR DE LA MER – SS 1992: takes inspiration from the Mediterranean origins of the Versace family through a motif that reinterprets the French Renaissance;

– WILD BAROQUE – SS 1992: extravagant baroque designs are paired with animalier motifs and sparkling crystal embellishment;

– NATIVE AMERICANS – FW 1992: feathers grace this iconic print, symbol of trust and honor.

The Limited Edition Versace Tribute T-shirts are available in selected Versace boutiques worldwide as well as online on Versace.com