The Versace Tribute Collection Spring Summer 2018

The Versace Tribute Collection Spring Summer 2018. “This collection is a Tribute to the life and works of Gianni. We pay homage to not only his artistic genius but to who he was as a man, and above all, as my brother. Gianni was an exceptional person for how he celebrated each day as though it was extraordinary and for how he always approached life with a smile on his lips.

Each year Gianni lived, he lived to its fullest: throughout his career, he created collections that to this day are considered a cultural point of reference and inspiration to many. It would be impossible to commemorate Gianni’s entire world in a single collection, therefore, I have decided to honor his legacy with his beloved prints and dazzling metal mesh.

This collection is for you, Gianni.”

Donatella Versace

