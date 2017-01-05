ACCESSORIES, FASHION

Versace pays homage to the Chinese New Year
To celebrate the official start of the year of the Rooster in the Chinese zodiac, Versace is paying homage by creating a special edition of the Palazzo Empire bag.

The bag is crafted in calf leather with a gold metal central Medusa Head closure. This special edition is created in multicolor panels including gold, red and black with a detachable black and gold shoulder strap.

The bag comes with a removable external leather and metal tag with the engraving Versace Chinese New Year Special Edition 2017 on one side and a gold metal embellished Swarovski Rooster charm on the other.