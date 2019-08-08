The new Valentino Garavani VSLING bag, with its clean and delicate lines, is inspired from the elegant geometries of the seventies that have made great the Maison.

VALENTINO GARAVANI VSLING BAG

The new Valentino Garavani VSLING bag, with its clean and delicate lines, is inspired from the elegant geometries of the seventies that have made great the Maison. The iconic VLOGO brings together minimal essentialism and strong personality.

Original and confident, it becomes an object of desire: an impeccable balance between shape and color. The sophisticated uniqueness of the monochrome, artistic touch that confers interest to the accessory, is an affirmation of purity and continuity.

The VLOGO, the iconic Valentino logo, integrates the lock and is covered with ton sur ton nappa leather enriching and defining the elegance of the bag.

The Maison’s values of craftsmanship and attention to detail, are expressed through the use of high quality materials. The vivid and bright color palette conveys eccentricity and character. The innovative mechanism allows through a slim gold chain to adjust the length of the shoulder strap, depicting the bag as a timeless and feminine accessory.