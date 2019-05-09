Valentino Garavani Summer 2019 BOUNCE sneakers

Valentino Garavani BOUNCE sneakers have been a big hit since the launch in Fall Winter 2018.

Stepping into Spring Summer 2019, BOUNCE has been reinterpreted by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli by adding new design elements including VLTN Grid, detachable feathers and camouflage print.

Feathers are the highlight in this collection where the street encounters the Haute Couture.

Movement, dynamism and unexpected combination create a perfect balance between a technical sneaker and elevated craftsmanship.