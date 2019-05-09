Valentino Garavani Summer 2019 BOUNCE sneakers

Stepping into Spring Summer 2019, BOUNCE has been reinterpreted by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli by adding new design elements including VLTN Grid, detachable feathers and camouflage print

從左至右依次為：楊冪，迪麗熱巴，唐嫣 Valentino Garavani Bounce Sneakers From Left to Right: YANG MI; DILRABA DILMURAT and TIFFANY TANG
從左至右依次為：楊冪，迪麗熱巴，唐嫣
Valentino Garavani Bounce Sneakers From Left to Right: YANG MI; DILRABA DILMURAT and TIFFANY TANG

Valentino Garavani BOUNCE sneakers have been a big hit since the launch in Fall Winter 2018.

Stepping into Spring Summer 2019, BOUNCE has been reinterpreted by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli by adding new design elements including VLTN Grid, detachable feathers and camouflage print.

Valentino Garavani Bounce Sneakers
Valentino Garavani Bounce Sneakers

Feathers are the highlight in this collection where the street encounters the Haute Couture.

Movement, dynamism and unexpected combination create a perfect balance between a technical sneaker and elevated craftsmanship.

SPONSORED LINKS
NEW ON TRENDYSTYLE HONG KONG

Send this to a friend