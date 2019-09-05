Meet the Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, the newest addition to the Naked family: raw and sticky sweet, just the way nature intended.

Urban Decay NAKED HONEY COLLECTION

ALL THE BUZZ: Meet the Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette, the newest addition to the Naked family: raw and sticky sweet, just the way nature intended. The irresistible combo of retro glam and golden glow makes this the one palette you’ll be craving all year. 12 exclusive shades; they’re perfect for creating a swarm of looks, from bright and sunny to dangerously seductive.

A HIVE OF HUES: Get gilded with 12 all-new, golden neutrals that include classic golds, warm ambers, and rich chocolate browns. Reach for our go-to shade Amber, which it practically glows; create the perfect hazy, smoked-out eye with Sting, warm brown matte; get hooked on the intense gold metallic Honey for the ultimate ’70s statement eye.

SWARM TOGETHER: From daytime matte to sultry metallic looks, blending your best look is easy, since the Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette comes with a vegan and cruelty-free double-ended brush. One end is a smudger brush, which is short and densely packed to apply shadow along the lower lash line or smudge and blend. The other end is a tapered crease brush, perfect for defining the crease and blending shades. You won’t find another palette that’s this sweet.

Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette

Sephora pre-launch date 13 /09/ 2019 HK$500

Limited Edition All Nighter Setting Spray Ornament (Honey)

Sephora exclusive launch date 10 / 2019 HK$130