Trendy surfer hairstyles for men with Tina Outen for MSGM

The reference for the hair looks at the MSGM Men’s Fashion Show for Summer 2018 was: Leonardo Di Caprio in The Beach. And the moodboard kind of felt like the movie Point Break, this kind of extreme adventure sport boys, surfers, active boys.

“So we wanted to bring out the texture in the hair like they have been in the sea, dried, salted, we created texture by layering different Toni&Guy products together, finishing with salt spray and with shine mist from label.m just to give then that natural kind of greasiness on the ends”.

You can try to copy this hair look at home if you have the time and you are ready to use 4 different products together, use a diffuse dryer, and then it becomes very easy. You spend the time giving the hair the right shape, and you will have a great texture. It is easy but you have to spend a little time and use the right products.

In cooperation with ADVERSUS