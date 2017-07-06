Tony Ward featured in Givenchy SS15 Advertising Campaign

This season Riccardo Tisci invites Tony Ward as a male guest for his Spring Summer 2015 Advertising Campaign.

For this Advertising Campaign Riccardo Tisci reveals the dark and romantic side of the Givenchy man. A strong, masculine and military-inspired look is counterbalanced by tender touches evoking a celebration of love and religion.

This season the menswear campaign opposes a black and white portrait of Tony Ward, a timelessly handsome man, to a fancy young man wearing flowers all over. Tailored pieces are rendered in matte black or a new floral print inspired by baby’s breath (Gypsophila flower). Photos: courtesy of Givenchy