TOD’S Tattoo Collection

With a cocktail party-performance on Friday, March 3rd in its Faubourg Saint-Honoré Boutique in Paris, Tod’s is presenting Tod’s Tattoo, a project of dual manual ability on skin developed in collaboration with tattoo artist Saira Hunjan.

A special pop-up scenario evoking the atmosphere of a tattoo studio will greet the guests, who will be able to watch artist Hunjan at close quarters as she tattoos one of her captivating lions onto skin worked by Tod’s. A celebration of handmade, a fusion of abilities shared by modern experimental tattooing and manual savoir faire on Tod’s leather, a brand that tells a story of timeless elegance and ongoing experimental re-visiting.

The lions engraved on the TOD ’S DOUBLE T Messenger Bag, Sneaker and Gommino sign a limited-edition collection of art and craft, immediately on sale.

An encounter of precision and perfect execution that combines the style of the tattoo artist best loved by celebrities and the great craft tradition of Tod’s in a project of dual manual artistry.