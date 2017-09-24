Tod’s Spring Summer 2018 Show – Milan Fashion Week Summer 2018

Tod’s Spring Summer 2018 Show. Sun on your face, eyes shut, think “Italian lifestyle” and a horizon of dreams opens up in front of you. You see the colors, taste the flavors, remember the fragrances of days spent immersed in the peninsula. Iconic images flow: writers and travelers, actors and rock stars, from the whole planet of glamour that inexorably passes through here to absorb the magic of true beauty, the beauty that enchants by naturalness.

Tod’s pays tribute to the Italian taste and its wise nonchalance. A modern and global way of being, which is true only to the single rule of impeccable quality, the secret of transcendent elegance. The timeless silhouette of sport jackets and double-breasted blazers, micro bombers and bikers, created in assorted skins represents the daily luxury: pure as the Italian design.

The micro shirt in techno nylon is the surprise beneath the rest, the pajamas are in leather; shorts, skirts and trousers are supple as nappa, favored by a woman who travels in absolute freedom, flaunting her taste for the smoothest craftsmanship.

Shoes

Lightness is a component of nonchalance, of a handmade elegance that walks in the winter gommino in every season, or chooses denim to dress its gommino double t or enchants with the movement of the yorky gommino and defies street codes with the new moccasins.

Bags

On your arm, there is the lightness of the new Tod’s Sella, the latest soft chapter in a story of precious skins, details and stitching that embody the Tod’s world. The wave bag, an ongoing research of fabrics and craft techniques, has been redesigned as backpack, while the gommino bag has a new palette of colors, reminiscent of an italian summer.