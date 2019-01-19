Tod’s presents a special collection to celebrate the Chinese New Year of the Pig, starting on February 5th, 2019. According to the Chinese zodiac, the pig is the symbol of wealth and fortune. This year’s Special Edition includes a tiny leather charm in the shape of a pig, ready to stick to bags and smartphone cases and a sneaker for women, in white or metallic pink, always personalized with leather wings.

Available in selected Tod’s boutiques worldwide

STYLES: Pig leather charm, Gommino Bag Bauletto, Smart Phone case;

MATERIALS: Calf leather;

COLORS: White, pale powder, metallic pink;