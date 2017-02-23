Suzy of Miss A Hits Seoul Incheon Airport in FENDI

Suzy of Miss A was spotted wearing FENDI today at Seoul Incheon Airport as she headed for FENDI 2017 Fall/Winter show at Milan. Decked out in a pleated jacquard skirt with exquisite embroideries, the dainty Korean heartthrob let loose her ethereal beauty.

The khaki skirt on Suzy is one of the pieces from FENDI SS2017 collection. Drawing on modern Rococo style, the skirt is embellished with sumptuous classic floral patterns. The K-pop beauty matched it with the coveted FENDI ankle boots of the season. Constructed meticulously with a unique technique that imitates the texture of a knitted sock as a key feature of the season’s footwear collection, the boots are strung up with satin ribbons to further accentuate the romantic femininity of Suzy.

In Suzy’s hand was the latest Kan-I bag from the house’s SS17 collection. The light brown leather bag with scalloped trims offers roomy compartment thanks to its gusset structure. The elegant yet modern design is elevated with a Rainbow Studs – a new signature of the brand.

The Kan I bag will surely continue to enchant the young and cool FENDI girls with new designs, culminating into a big hit of the season.