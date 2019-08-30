MAC Studio Fix Fluid is finally coming into cushion format

Developed exclusively for Asia, this fullest-coverage cushion compact comes in 24 velvet matte shades. 24-hour water- resistant…

MAC Studio Fix Fluid

Choose your tools, match your shades and create your own masterpiece with Studio Fix. This MAC best-selling collection features shine-free, buildable, iconic formulas created backstage to last all day – and now includes all-new Studio Fix Complete Coverage Cushion Compact SPF 50/PA++++ for artistry on the go!

Developed exclusively for Asia, this fullest-coverage cushion compact comes in 24 velvet matte shades. 24-hour water- resistant, stay-true colour diffuses fine lines and imperfections, and can be built up for complete coverage. The water-fresh formula also instantly hydrates while delivering broad-spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 50/PA++++ sun protection in the comfort and convenience of a portable cushion compact.

M∙A∙C Studio Fix Complete Coverage Cushion Compact SPF 50/PA++++

N12, N16, N18, N22, N28, N30, N32, NC12, NC14, NC15, NC16, NC20, NC25, NC27, NC3O, NC33, NC35, NC36, NC37, NC38, NC40, NC42, NW13, NW20

SRP: $360 HKD

AVAILABLE: 1st September 2019, at all M·A·C locations