International influencers and celebrities attended the recent Women’s Autumn-Winter 2017 Show in Paris and were photographed in the inimitable Louis Vuitton style by Nabile Quenum who is best known for his photojournalistic style on his Paris Street Style Blog.

They included Adele Exarchopoulos, Bryan Boy, Camila Coelho, Chiara Ferragni, Erika Linder, Fil Xiaobai, Gala Gonzalez, Helena Bordon, Jean Campbell, Kim Cam Jones, Negin Mirsalehi, Thassia Naves, Yoyo Cao and Aimee Song.