Street style at the Max Mara SS 2019 Fashion Show in Milano

Take a quick look at the street style pictures below and you will immediately understand the new fashion trend: yellow is one of the favorite colors for spring summer 2019. Many influencers and fashion journalists at the Max Mara Fashion Show in Milan arrived at the show wearing yellow outfits. Yellow from top to toe, including the fashion accessories, such as shoes and bags. Sunny bright yellow tones are absolutely a top trend. Other interesting colors are mauve, dark blue and white.

Keep in mind, though, that most of the outfits on our street style pictures are by Max Mara (yes, right, it seems that the Italian maison has dressed – and maybe even paid – a lot of its guests to show up at the show wearing Max Mara outfits), but nevertheless, the colors seen at the show location reflect the fashion trends in general.

So we are definitely going to wear yellow this summer 2019. And mauve, and earth tones, and dark blue and white. According to Max Mara we are also going to wear headscarves but we doubt if this will become a real trend.

As for the shoes: pumps are back! Of course you can always wear your Fila Disruptors but keep in mind that pumps are a valid, and very feminine, alternative option for the coming summer.

